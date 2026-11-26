Well, it’s nearly time to play GTA VI for five-days-straight Thanksgiving, but I wanted to quickly weigh in on today’s controversy over to what extent AI industrialists want to turn society over to the machines.

I also did my first in-person CNN interview yesterday, where I discussed the political and economic implications of Jensen Huang’s return, as well as what this AI race is really all about.

Today, Madison Mills at Axios reported that:

Top AI executives are increasingly pushing back against a common view inside Anthropic: that humanity should surrender some decision-making power to superintelligent AI systems, sources told Axios. …

A product vision slide from several years ago that was revealed during litigation described Anthropic’s “vision for a better world” as a “utopia ruled by god in a box.”

An indignant Dario Amodei responded to the article:

No, I do not believe that we should “surrender human free will” to AI systems, and it’s absurd to suggest that I do. I have written hundreds of pages of essays and a constant theme in them is the need for AI to be governed by legitimate democratic processes.

However, a truly democratic approach to AI is incompatible with what Amodei is trying to do: replace us with machines. No matter how much AI executives snipe at each other’s motivations, what I call the Obsoleting Project is racing to build the Obsoleting Machine—what they call artificial general intelligence (AGI). No one voted for this, nor would they if given the chance. For a technology as transformative as Amodei believes AI to be, any legitimate democratic process would start with deciding whether to build it in the first place. But Amodei, more than perhaps anyone else, has made that decision for the rest of us. All that’s left is our input (maybe, eventually). As I write in Obsolete:

To Silicon Valley, “democratizing AI” tends to mean making the technology more affordable or, at best, making sure models reflect the values of the people using them, like when Anthropic and the nonprofit Collective Intelligence Project convened around 1,000 Americans to collectively update Claude’s constitution. But whether and how to use this democratic input is entirely up to the companies, making it little more than dressed up “market research.” This is par for the course: The Obsoleting Project asks people how they would tweak the Obsoleting Machine, not whether it should exist at all.

Nothing Amodei has said about democratic governance addresses this fundamental objection.

Let’s start with Claude’s constitution, which is meant to be the moral blueprint for Anthropic’s AI. In a February podcast interview with Dwarkesh Patel, Amodei suggests the constitution could involve “systems of representative government having input.” He immediately follows this with a caveat: “I wouldn’t do this today because the legislative process is so slow. This is exactly why I think we should be careful about the legislative process and AI regulation.”

In his September essay “We Must Pace the Frontier,” Amodei writes that creating the ability to deliberately slow AI progress will allow safety research to catch up and that, “More generally, society must have a say in how this technology is used.”

In an interview with CBS the same month, he has an uncomfortable exchange:

JO LING KENT: Would you be willing to give up the technology to the government? DARIO AMODEI: To the – to the right combination of governments. So, the worry I have… JO LING KENT: You’re willing to hand over this company? DARIO AMODEI: I want to be very clear about this. The worry I have, I am concerned that one single government could abuse this technology just as easily as a single company could. But I think a combination of democratically elected governments, I don’t know about handing over, but some kind of oversight, some kind of joint governance. Again, that would be the work of years, but I wonder if that’s the direction we need to go in.

Putting it all together, Amodei seems to see the involvement of representative democracies as a nice-to-have on a multi-year timeline. Meanwhile, he has written that “powerful AI”—which he describes as a “country of geniuses in a datacenter”—could be developed as soon as next year. If such a country of geniuses in a datacenter materialized next year, Amodei speculates that:

a report from a competent national security official to a head of state would probably contain words like “the single most serious national security threat we’ve faced in a century, possibly ever.”

Despite being the furthest along at materializing “the country of geniuses in a datacenter,” there appears to be no world in which he accepts a fully subordinate position to any government of combination thereof.

Could you imagine if an entrepreneur was the first to develop nuclear weapons and was merely open to the idea that any government should have a say in whether and how they get used?

Amodei appears to believe that he should have a primary say in the direction of the most powerful technology ever developed, by virtue of being the best at building the technology. He chose to pursue it while believing it threatened human extinction. His nonconsensual choice to gamble with all of our lives has been handsomely rewarded with billions of dollars and power rivaling nation states. When he, Demis Hassabis, and Sam Altman met with leaders of the G7 nations in June, they were seated at the same table.

Questions for Dario

With all this in mind, I replied to Amodei:

Dario, you insist that you want “AI to be governed by legitimate democratic processes.” So I have a few follow-up questions: 1. Do you think the US public would democratically decide to try to build a technology designed to replace their labor? As you’ve written, “AI isn’t a substitute for specific human jobs but rather a general labor substitute for humans.” 2. Would any country’s public opt for that? 3. Similarly, if there were a democratic process to decide whether and how to allow recursive self-improvement (e.g. a citizens assembly or a Brexit-scale referendum) would any public choose to allow RSI? 4. Your cofounder Jack Clark has written that “economy-of-scale capitalism is, by nature, anti-democratic, and capex-intensive AI is therefore anti-democratic.” So, is your industry compatible with democracy? 5. In an internal Anthropic slide, cofounder Jared Kaplan wrote: “What is our vision for a better world (utopia ruled by god in a box) in 5, 10, 15 (=infinity!?) years?” Do you disavow this view? Does Kaplan? If not, do you have any concerns that he is currently an executive at your company, given your rejection of handing over society to AI?

Amodei hasn’t replied yet, but if you work at Anthropic (or know someone who does), please pass this along.

What should remain human

I think there’s something to the argument for handing over control in domains where machines can get what we all prefer more effectively. But the vision of “utopia ruled over by god in a box” is still one we should vigorously reject, as I write in Obsolete: