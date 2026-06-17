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Garrison Lovely
Jun 18

I want to clarify that I never claimed that OpenAI is a profitable business, or even has a good or sustainable business model, but simply that this data falsifies a big claim that Zitron has repeatedly made. He seems to have moved the goal posts to claiming that training costs should count toward the gross margins, but that is a totally different argument.

If you make money from your customers on average, you can grow your way to recouping even very high fixed costs. If you instead lose money from the typical customer, as Zitron repeatedly contended, then growing more will make you run out of money faster. This is an incredibly important distinction, and getting it wrong for so long (in the face of reporting from the Information, which Zitron favorably cites elsewhere, as well as independent estimates) is frankly disqualifying for a commentator on AI industry economics.

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Matty
Jun 17

As someone who's been in startups for more than a decade this tale is hilarious. LTV/CAC is everything... And you are just completely disregarding sales and marketing. I know a lot of companies that were amazing businesses if you just looked at LTV compared to AWS payments. Another question is where GPU depreciation is hiding.

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