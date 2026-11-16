Obsolete has now received praise from the business press, populist left (Jacobin), center-left (Vox), and populist right (Compact Magazine). Fast Company also called it “brilliant” last week.

Writing a book with a strong perspective, there was always a risk Obsolete would be categorized as a polemic and discounted as such. But I aimed to make my argument with as much rigor and evidence as possible, and it's really nice to see it pay off!

Here’s the FT’s review:

Obsolete: The AI Industry’s Trillion-Dollar Race to Replace Us ― and How to Stop It by Garrison Lovely (OR Books)

“[A] tiny group of people, backed by the most well-resourced organizations in the world, is attempting to render you obsolete.” This, argues Lovely, a freelance journalist, is what artificial general intelligence means. What makes human beings unique is socially embedded individual intelligence. If AGI comes into being, it will have a greater intelligence than that of all individual human beings and, quite probably, of all humans together. Even if it is under some sort of social control, the impact would be existential. What is astonishing, as this book makes clear, is how complacent we are about the multiplicity of risks that this creates. At the very least, this book challenges that complacency.

You can check out the full list here.

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