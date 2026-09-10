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Obsolete

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Drew
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AI researchers are scarce, so they have substantial leverage over their employers. I believe this is why OpenAI was relatively transparent about the HuggingFace attack: maybe they could have tried to hide it from the public, but it would have turned their employees against them. If OpenAI can prevent its own employees from feeling responsible for LtF that's a victory even if they can't convince anyone else.

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