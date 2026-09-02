Obsolete

Obsolete

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Marius Laurusevicius's avatar
Marius Laurusevicius
8d

Opacity as a design choice runs straight into a written obligation in the EU. Article 55(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) 2024/1689 requires providers of general-purpose AI models with systemic risk to conduct and document adversarial testing against state-of-the-art protocols, and Article 55(1)(c) requires them to keep track of, document and report serious incidents to the AI Office without undue delay. A model deliberately made less interpretable does not escape those duties, it only makes them harder to satisfy. Whether the server cluster takeover described here was reported through that route is not public.

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