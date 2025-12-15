I was invited to contribute to MIT Technology Review’s new package of stories on Hype Correction. It evolved from a feature into a collection of interviews. Unfortunately, I didn’t have a chance to include everyone’s perspective here, but all the conversations are informing my book (which I swear, is nearly done). Here’s the start of the piece and a link to the whole thing.

It’s a weird time to be an AI doomer.

This small but influential community of researchers, scientists, and policy experts believes, in the simplest terms, that AI could get so good it could be bad—very, very bad—for humanity. Though many of these people would be more likely to describe themselves as advocates for AI safety than as literal doomsayers, they warn that AI poses an existential risk to humanity. They argue that absent more regulation, the industry could hurtle toward systems it can’t control. They commonly expect such systems to follow the creation of artificial general intelligence (AGI), a slippery concept generally understood as technology that can do whatever humans can do, and better.

Though this is far from a universally shared perspective in the AI field, the doomer crowd has had some notable success over the past several years: helping shape AI policy coming from the Biden administration, organizing prominent calls for international “red lines” to prevent AI risks, and getting a bigger (and more influential) megaphone as some of its adherents win science’s most prestigious awards.

But a number of developments over the past six months have put them on the back foot. Talk of an AI bubble has overwhelmed the discourse as tech companies continue to invest in multiple Manhattan Projects’ worth of data centers without any certainty that future demand will match what they’re building.

And then there was the August release of OpenAI’s latest foundation model, GPT-5, which proved something of a letdown. Maybe that was inevitable, since it was the most hyped AI release of all time; OpenAI CEO Sam Altman had boasted that GPT-5 felt “like a PhD-level expert” in every topic and told the podcaster Theo Von that the model was so good, it had made him feel “useless relative to the AI.”

Many expected GPT-5 to be a big step toward AGI, but whatever progress the model may have made was overshadowed by a string of technical bugs and the company’s mystifying, quickly reversed decision to shut off access to every old OpenAI model without warning. And while the new model achieved state-of-the-art benchmark scores, many people felt, perhaps unfairly, that in day-to-day use GPT-5 was a step backward.

All this would seem to threaten some of the very foundations of the doomers’ case. In turn, a competing camp of AI accelerationists, who fear AI is actually not moving fast enough and that the industry is constantly at risk of being smothered by overregulation, is seeing a fresh chance to change how we approach AI safety (or, maybe more accurately, how we don’t).

This is particularly true of the industry types who’ve decamped to Washington: “The Doomer narratives were wrong,” declared David Sacks, the longtime venture capitalist turned Trump administration AI czar. “This notion of imminent AGI has been a distraction and harmful and now effectively proven wrong,” echoed the White House’s senior policy advisor for AI and tech investor Sriram Krishnan. (Sacks and Krishnan did not reply to requests for comment.)

(There is, of course, another camp in the AI safety debate: the group of researchers and advocates commonly associated with the label “AI ethics.” Though they also favor regulation, they tend to think the speed of AI progress has been overstated and have often written off AGI as a sci-fi story or a scam that distracts us from the technology’s immediate threats. But any potential doomer demise wouldn’t exactly give them the same opening the accelerationists are seeing.)

So where does this leave the doomers? As part of our Hype Correction package, we decided to ask some of the movement’s biggest names to see if the recent setbacks and general vibe shift had altered their views. Are they frustrated that policymakers no longer seem to heed their threats? Are they quietly adjusting their timelines for the apocalypse?

Recent interviews with 20 people who study or advocate AI safety and governance—including Nobel Prize winner Geoffrey Hinton, Turing Prize winner Yoshua Bengio, and high-profile experts like former OpenAI board member Helen Toner—reveal that rather than feeling chastened or lost in the wilderness, they’re still deeply committed to their cause, believing that AGI remains not just possible but incredibly dangerous.

At the same time, they seem to be grappling with a near contradiction. While they’re somewhat relieved that recent developments suggest AGI is further out than they previously thought (“Thank God we have more time,” says AI researcher Jeffrey Ladish), they also feel frustrated that some people in power are pushing policy against their cause (Daniel Kokotajlo, lead author of a cautionary forecast called “AI 2027,” says “AI policy seems to be getting worse” and calls the Sacks and Krishnan tweets “deranged and/or dishonest.”)

Broadly speaking, these experts see the talk of an AI bubble as no more than a speed bump, and disappointment in GPT-5 as more distracting than illuminating. They still generally favor more robust regulation and worry that progress on policy—the implementation of the EU AI Act; the passage of the first major American AI safety bill, California’s SB 53; and new interest in AGI risk from some members of Congress—has become vulnerable as Washington overreacts to what doomers see as short-term failures to live up to the hype.

Some were also eager to correct what they see as the most persistent misconceptions about the doomer world. Though their critics routinely mock them for predicting that AGI is right around the corner, they claim that’s never been an essential part of their case: It “isn’t about imminence,” says Berkeley professor Stuart Russell, the author of Human Compatible: Artificial Intelligence and the Problem of Control. Most people I spoke with say their timelines to dangerous systems have actually lengthened slightly in the last year—an important change given how quickly the policy and technical landscapes can shift.

Many of them, in fact, emphasize the importance of changing timelines. And even if they are just a tad longer now, Toner tells me that one big-picture story of the ChatGPT era is the dramatic compression of these estimates across the AI world. For a long while, she says, AGI was expected in many decades. Now, for the most part, the predicted arrival is sometime in the next few years to 20 years. So even if we have a little bit more time, she (and many of her peers) continue to see AI safety as incredibly, vitally urgent. She tells me that if AGI were possible anytime in even the next 30 years, “It’s a huge fucking deal. We should have a lot of people working on this.”

So despite the precarious moment doomers find themselves in, their bottom line remains that no matter when AGI is coming (and, again, they say it’s very likely coming), the world is far from ready.

Maybe you agree. Or maybe you may think this future is far from guaranteed. Or that it’s the stuff of science fiction. You may even think AGI is a great big conspiracy theory. You’re not alone, of course—this topic is polarizing. But whatever you think about the doomer mindset, there’s no getting around the fact that certain people in this world have a lot of influence. So here are some of the most prominent people in the space, reflecting on this moment in their own words.

Interviews have been edited and condensed for length and clarity.

The Nobel laureate who’s not sure what’s coming

Geoffrey Hinton, winner of the Turing Award and the Nobel Prize in physics for pioneering deep learning

The biggest change in the last few years is that there are people who are hard to dismiss who are saying this stuff is dangerous. Like, [former Google CEO] Eric Schmidt, for example, really recognized this stuff could be really dangerous. He and I were in China recently talking to someone on the Politburo, the party secretary of Shanghai, to make sure he really understood—and he did. I think in China, the leadership understands AI and its dangers much better because many of them are engineers…

