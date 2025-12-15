Obsolete

Thoughtful piece on the doomer mindset amid policy shifts. The compression of AGI timelines from "many decades" to "next few years to 20 years" is striking cause it shows how rapidly expert consensus can shift even without AGI actually arriving. I worked on regulatory frameworks in fintech and we saw similiar dynamics where anticipatory regulation gets dismissed during hype cycles then becomes critical after crashes. The tension between wanting more time (thanking God for delays) while also needing urgent policy action captures the paradox perfectly.

The people that simply want AI to not exist are not going away anytime soon. They are now bolstered by vocal experts in the field. Ai users, hobbyists, creators, developers and enthusiasts are fighting an un asked for uphill battle. It really makes me wonder if AI research will eventually be forced underground as public opinion continues to sour on the technology.

