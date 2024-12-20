Obsolete

Janet Salmons PhD's avatar
Janet Salmons PhD
Dec 22, 2024

But not better for creators who are still being ripped off. In fact worse, as they attack copyright ©️ altogether!!

Laurent
Dec 21, 2024

Truth be told, it doesn’t really matter how hard the problems are. NN can learn and resample anything in their training data distribution. It’s really a challenge to distinguish between learned and resampled knowledge vs. creative intelligence. So far, nothing in terms of creative intelligence has been demonstrated, AFAIK.

Later, if we get there, it’ll be hard for human experts to assert if AI model-generated new knowledge via creative intelligence is valid or not.

