What the AI Tribes Get Wrong

Podcast: Organize Against the Machine

The richest companies in history are trying to render us obsolete. We’re figuring out how to stop them, together. Join labor organizer Cassie Pritchard, AI journalist Garrison Lovely, and guests as they explore the world’s most bizarre and dangerous industry.

The richest companies in history are trying to render us obsolete. We’re figuring out how to stop them, together. Join labor organizer Cassie Pritchard, AI journalist Garrison Lovely, and guests as they explore the world’s most bizarre and dangerous industry.