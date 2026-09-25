Cassie and Garrison discuss the strange history of the AI industry, vent about the state of the discourse, and introduce a new movement for AI Reform.
Garrison's book, Obsolete, is out September 29!
What the AI Tribes Get Wrong
Cassie and Garrison discuss the strange history of the AI industry, vent about the state of the discourse, and introduce a new movement for AI Reform.
Podcast: Organize Against the Machine
The richest companies in history are trying to render us obsolete. We’re figuring out how to stop them, together. Join labor organizer Cassie Pritchard, AI journalist Garrison Lovely, and guests as they explore the world’s most bizarre and dangerous industry.The richest companies in history are trying to render us obsolete. We’re figuring out how to stop them, together. Join labor organizer Cassie Pritchard, AI journalist Garrison Lovely, and guests as they explore the world’s most bizarre and dangerous industry.
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