Obsolete

Obsolete

Obsolete
Podcast: Organize Against the Machine
What the AI Tribes Get Wrong
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What the AI Tribes Get Wrong

Garrison Lovely's avatar
Garrison Lovely

Cassie and Garrison discuss the strange history of the AI industry, vent about the state of the discourse, and introduce a new movement for AI Reform.

Garrison's book, Obsolete, is out September 29!

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