Obsolete

Obsolete

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alec Pritzos's avatar
Alec Pritzos
Aug 6

Three weeks, three disclosures, and two of them trace back to the same outside evaluator accidentally wiring up internet access. That's a lab-safety story more than an alignment one, and it raises the question of who audits the auditors.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Garrison Lovely · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture