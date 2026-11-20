I’m back in the Guardian spelling out AI’s role in the string of outages and hacks. I also returned to CNN to discuss the Anthropic IPO and was surprised that the anchor wanted to start with extinction risk (in fairness, a more interesting topic than where its share price might land).

You’re not crazy to feel the world is coming apart at the seams.

Within the last week, outages took down core services at Microsoft, United Airlines and JPMorgan Chase. On Friday, all US domestic departures were grounded for the second time since 9/11. And on Tuesday, CNN reported the NSA’s highly classified internal communications network went down. In each case, officials or the companies said there was no evidence of a cyber-attack.

But last month, several freezers in France burst into flames after temperature controls in hundreds of shops were hacked, spoiling tons of food and causing an estimated tens of millions of euros of damage. Similar cyber-attacks then hit freezers in six more countries.

Even if the recent outages weren’t the result of malicious behavior, it’s all a visceral reminder that the border between the digital and physical worlds is more porous than ever. And the digital border walls are crumbling – with the AI industry to blame. Frontier AI models can find and exploit software flaws faster than the world can fix them, and the rush to patch raises the risk of exactly the kind of disruptions we’re now seeing.

The AI industry is built around relentlessly scaling AI models, discovering what new capabilities emerge, then deploying the models for commercial gain. So far, this process has wrecked education and sloppified the internet; now it threatens to break it altogether.

Instead of waiting to see what the companies break next, we should freeze the reckless gain-of-function experiments they call “frontier AI development”.

Already, hackers are “all using AI now”, declares Ireland’s cybersecurity chief. Google’s top threat analyst agrees: “At this point, we can assume that all threat actors are using AI in some capacity and their operations have benefited.”

And benefit they have. In recent months, apparent amateurs have used AI to hack more than 100 companies, from the tractor maker Deere to South Korean banks, with the hackers spending as little as $50 per successful infiltration…

Read the rest

And if you haven’t yet, check out my new book Obsolete (just named a Financial Times best economics book of 2026!).