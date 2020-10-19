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27 -Trevor Beaulieu on Champagne Sharks and Why Killmonger Was Right
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27 -Trevor Beaulieu on Champagne Sharks and Why Killmonger Was Right

Garrison Lovely's avatar
Garrison Lovely
Oct 19, 2020

Trevor Beaulieu is the host of the podcast Champagne Sharks, a “podcast about race, politics, and pop culture, through the lenses of humor and psychology.” The show has released over 300 episodes on a huge range of topics, from Afro-pessimism and social justice, to Marvel movies and Tumblr. I’ve only scratched the surface of the show, but have really enjoyed the episodes I’ve listened to so far. Check out the show notes for a few of my favorites. Trevor’s many appearances on Chapo Trap House are also well worth a listen. 

You can find Trevor on Twitter: @rickyrawls and Champagne Sharks: @champagnesharks. I’m on Twitter @garrisonlovely.

You can check out Champagne Sharks wherever you find podcasts, and you can subscribe at  https://www.patreon.com/champagnesharks 

On today’s episode we discuss: 

  • Our experience with the pandemic so far

  • The insanity that is the US stock market during covid

  • Why Trevor thinks black people can’t afford to be totally anti-capitalist

  • The distinctions between social democracy and socialism

  • Trevor’s firsthand experience with racism in scandinavia 

  • How fragile any kind of liberal democracy is

  • How Trevor started Champagne Sharks

  • How Chapo Trap House is like the Daily Show for new left podcasts

  • The willingness to look into the political abyss

  • How the right prioritizes property over people’s lives

  • The recent uprisings over police violence against black people

  • Whether nonviolent protests are more effective

  • Why Killmonger from Black Panther was right

A few of my favorite Champagne Sharks episodes:

CS 238: Is The Whole Internet Becoming 4Chan? Pt. 1 feat. Dale Beran (01/23/2020)

CS 186: Tumblr Brain feat. Jaya Sundaresh (@shutupjaya) (06/20/2019)`

CS 272: Karens (Hard-R) With Attitude feat. Nashwa Khan pt. 1

CS 276: The Futureless Now feat. Matt Christman pt. 1

CS 274: After the Bern feat. Felix Biederman pt. 1

CS 282: Live, Love, Work and Catastrophe feat. Rob Delaney

CS 284: Clarence Thomas and The Reactionary Mind Pt. 1 feat. Corey Robin

CS 280: Afropessimism feat. Frank Wilderson III *DOUBLE EPISODE*

Show notes:

Why the stock market is divorced from the pain of a pandemic economy

What if ‘Herd Immunity’ Is Closer Than Scientists Thought?

Video showed police thank (Kyle Rittenhouse) & give him water prior to the killings

Wage Theft vs. Other Forms of Theft in the U.S.

The 1968 Kerner Commission Got It Right, But Nobody Listened

The Protesting of a Protest Paper

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