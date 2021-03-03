30 - Tobias Leenaert on the Pragmatic Path to a Vegan World

Tobias Leenaert is the author of How to Create a Vegan World: a Pragmatic Approach, which has been translated into five languages. He is the cofounder of ProVeg International, which aims to reduce the consumption of animal products by 50% by 2040. Tobias also writes the Vegan Strategist blog, where he shares strategies for convincing people to reduce their animal product consumption.
We discuss:
the difference between pragmatism and idealism in animal advocacy
why intentions matter less than we think
“vegalomania” and whether a vegan diet is really the healthiest
when behavior change leads belief change
how vegetarians reduce almost as much harm as vegans
how reducetarian do more for animals than vegans
how much easier it's gotten to be vegan
veganism's bad brand and why so many people hate on vegans
a thought experiment for vegans
why strict veganism can be counterproductive
how you can help animals without being a vegan or vegetarian
where analogies between animal agriculture and other crimes break down
how to be an effective animal advocate
what he’s most looking forward to
I think this episode is useful for both vegetarians and vegan activists and people who are interested in consuming less animal products but aren’t sure how.
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