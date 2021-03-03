30 - Tobias Leenaert on the Pragmatic Path to a Vegan World

Tobias Leenaert is the author of How to Create a Vegan World: a Pragmatic Approach, which has been translated into five languages. He is the cofounder of ProVeg International, which aims to reduce the consumption of animal products by 50% by 2040. Tobias also writes the Vegan Strategist blog, where he shares strategies for convincing people to reduce their animal product consumption.

We discuss:

the difference between pragmatism and idealism in animal advocacy

why intentions matter less than we think

“vegalomania” and whether a vegan diet is really the healthiest

when behavior change leads belief change

how vegetarians reduce almost as much harm as vegans

how reducetarian do more for animals than vegans

how much easier it's gotten to be vegan

veganism's bad brand and why so many people hate on vegans

a thought experiment for vegans

why strict veganism can be counterproductive

how you can help animals without being a vegan or vegetarian

where analogies between animal agriculture and other crimes break down

how to be an effective animal advocate

what he’s most looking forward to

I think this episode is useful for both vegetarians and vegan activists and people who are interested in consuming less animal products but aren’t sure how.

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