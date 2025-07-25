Obsolete

Obsolete

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Shon Pan's avatar
Shon Pan
2d

imo we really need Anthropic to be fine. They're also the most likely to care about artists and writers, period.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
akash's avatar
akash
2d

Yikes. I am genuinely concerned about the pace of safety without Anthropic in the playing field, I hope they are able to find a way out of this lawsuit.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Garrison Lovely
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture