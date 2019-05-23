1 - Chloe Cockburn on ending mass incarceration

Chloe Cockburn leads Open Philanthropy's strategic grant-making aimed at ending mass incarceration in the US. Prior to joining Open Phil, she oversaw state policy reform work for the ACLU’s Campaign to End Mass Incarceration. Previously, Chloe worked with the Vera Institute and the civil rights law firm of Neufeld, Scheck and Brustin, and clerked for Judge Sifton of the Eastern District of New York. Chloe can be found on Twitter at @chloecockburn

We cover:

An overview of mass incarceration in the united states

Open Philanthropy’s approach to criminal justice reform

The importance of criminal justice reform relative to other problems like global poverty and factory farming

The role of rehabilitation and deterrence

Why we think punishment should play no role

Show notes:

Wage theft vs. all other theft

Books discussed:

The New Jim Crow by Michelle Alexander

The Collapse of American Criminal Justice by William Stuntz