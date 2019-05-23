Obsolete

Obsolete

Obsolete
The Most Interesting People I Know
1 - Chloe Cockburn on ending mass incarceration
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1 - Chloe Cockburn on ending mass incarceration

Garrison Lovely's avatar
Garrison Lovely
May 23, 2019

Chloe Cockburn leads Open Philanthropy's strategic grant-making aimed at ending mass incarceration in the US. Prior to joining Open Phil, she oversaw state policy reform work for the ACLU’s Campaign to End Mass Incarceration. Previously, Chloe worked with the Vera Institute and the civil rights law firm of Neufeld, Scheck and Brustin, and clerked for Judge Sifton of the Eastern District of New York. Chloe can be found on Twitter at @chloecockburn

We cover:

  • An overview of mass incarceration in the united states

  • Open Philanthropy’s approach to criminal justice reform

  • The importance of criminal justice reform relative to other problems like global poverty and factory farming

  • The role of rehabilitation and deterrence

  • Why we think punishment should play no role

Show notes:

Wage theft vs. all other theft

Books discussed:

The New Jim Crow by Michelle Alexander

The Collapse of American Criminal Justice by William Stuntz

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