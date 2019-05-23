1 - Chloe Cockburn on ending mass incarceration

Chloe Cockburn leads Open Philanthropy's strategic grant-making aimed at ending mass incarceration in the US. Prior to joining Open Phil, she oversaw state policy reform work for the ACLU’s Campaign to End Mass Incarceration. Previously, Chloe worked with the Vera Institute and the civil rights law firm of Neufeld, Scheck and Brustin, and clerked for Judge Sifton of the Eastern District of New York. Chloe can be found on Twitter at @chloecockburn
We cover:
An overview of mass incarceration in the united states
Open Philanthropy’s approach to criminal justice reform
The importance of criminal justice reform relative to other problems like global poverty and factory farming
The role of rehabilitation and deterrence
Why we think punishment should play no role
Show notes:
Wage theft vs. all other theft
Books discussed:
The New Jim Crow by Michelle Alexander
The Collapse of American Criminal Justice by William Stuntz