13 - Lyta Gold on Cancel Culture, Feminist Utopias, and Comedy

Lyta Gold is the Amusements and Managing Editor of Current Affairs magazine. She is also the co-editor of the Current Affairs Big Book of Amusements, a full-color collection of some of the wonderful amusements that have appeared in the pages of Current Affairs, in addition to some brand new ones. The Current Affairs print edition is chock full of beautifully-illustrated activities, quizzes, lists, comics, and more that are often the brainchild of Lyta. Some example amusements: The Best Sex Positions for Conceiving an Employable Child, Is Your Feminism Angry Enough? And Which Authoritarian Will I Vote For? Lyta also appears on the Current Affairs podcast, my biggest competitor as well as my primary source of guests.
On today’s episode we cover: feminism, Steven Pinker, IQ, feminist Utopias, whether the patriarchy is a dead, cancel culture, Louis CK, Aziz Ansari, changing norms around consent, Joe Rogan and his new lefty guests, comedy and whether any topics are off limits, Mark Fisher's essay Exiting the Vampire's Castle, and the limits of identity politics
Subscribe to Current Affairs here: https://www.currentaffairs.org/subscribe
Buy the Big Book of Amusements here: https://www.currentaffairs.org/store
Links:
Nathan Robinson’s article on Steven Pinker
On Pinker’s support for the paper arguing Ashkenazi Jews were smarter because they were forced to be moneylenders: The Unwelcome Revival of ‘Race Science’
My review of Pinker’s book The Better Angels of Our Nature
Twitter thread on Pinker’s sexual assault stats in Better Angels
Lyta’s Evolutionary Psychology Quiz
Rutger Bregman owning Tucker Carlson
Never Again Action protest movement against ICE and CBP
Jon Stewart being transphobic for laughs in 2003