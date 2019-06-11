3 - Malaika Jabali on the Real Reasons Hillary Lost Wisconsin

Malaika Jabali is an attorney, activist, and writer based in New York. She is a contributing writer to Essence Magazine and has had her work published in Current Affairs, Jacobin, the Intercept and elsewhere. She’s written on many topics including police shootings, white nationalism, black radicalism, and hip hop. She has also done excellent reporting on the dramatic declines in black voter turnout in Milwaukee during the 2016 election. Malaika makes a persuasive case that these declines help explain Hillary’s loss. The real reasons for this drop are at odds with the narrative advanced by the Clinton campaign and Democratic establishment. They also chart a path forward for 2020. In addition to this reporting, we discuss: How the DNC fails to learn from its mistakes, the corrosive impact of wealth in politics and music, Bernie and race, Bonnaroo, political labels, Black Panther Fred Hampton, why Joe Biden should stick to eating ice cream, and the mysterious deaths of Ferguson protest organizers.

Note that this episode was recorded before Joe Biden declared his candidacy. Malaika wrote a Jacobin piece about Biden called: Joe Biden is Not a Blue Collar Candidate.

Malaika's articles we discuss:

Hillary Clinton is Still Deeply Confused About What Happened in Wisconsin

The Color of Economic Anxiety

The Sacrifices Of Slain Black Panther Party Leader Fred Hampton And His Family Are A Lesson In Black Love

Other articles and events referenced:

Bernie Sanders on Andrew Gillum and Stacey Abrams: Many Whites Made ‘Uncomfortable’ Voting for Black Candidates

Bernie Sanders Campaign Announces 10 New Women Hires

Bernie Eugene V Debs documentary

New York Magazine article on socialists

The 10 Worst Things Joe Biden Has Done in His Political Career

Will Black Voters Still Love Biden When They Remember Who He Was?

Bill Clinton's Crime Bill Destroyed Lives, and There's No Point Denying It

Joe Biden accidentally tells a man in a wheelchair to stand up

The mysterious deaths of Ferguson activists