7 - Vanessa A Bee on Social Media, #metoo, and Innovating Under Socialism

Today’s guest is attorney, and writer Vanessa A Bee. Vanessa is the Social Media Editor and now Associate Editor at Current Affairs Magazine, where she runs a fiery and informative Twitter account: @curraffairs (in addition to her own: @vanessa_abee). You can also catch her on Current Affairs’s wonderful podcast.

On this episode, we cover:

The role of social media in our politics, whether writers need to be on Twitter, Vanessa's ideological and religious journey, prison reform vs abolition, #Metoo, the boring importance of antitrust law, how standard labor contracts restrict our freedoms, the revolving door between regulators and the companies they used to regulate, and why innovation may actually be better under socialism.

There are some audio issues with this episode. Some processors can’t keep up with the recording software I use. I did what I could for this episode, and am looking into workarounds for future episodes.

Shownotes:

Vanessa’s articles:

How Not to Talk About Uncomfortable Shoulder Rubs

Can Penitent Sexual Predators Ever Be Granted Redemption?

Court-Packing is Necessary to Save Democracy

The Rules of Monopoly

Innovation Under Socialism

Other links:

WashPost article where Terry Cruz details his alleged sexual assault

Pete Davis’s Twitter thread on how all of Obama’s antitrust Assistant Attorney Generals went on to work for the corporations they used to regulate