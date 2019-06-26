Tiffany Cabán's Election Mini-analysis

This is a special mini-episode giving a quick analysis of Tiffany Cabán’s likely election to be Queens’ next district attorney. This victory rivals the election of AOC in importance.

Some further reading on the election:

An article I wrote for Jacobin on the significance of the race

NYT coverage of the race

The Nation: Tiffany Cabán is Running a Nationally Significant Race

The New Yorker: Tiffany Cabán’s Feminist Coalition

New York Magazine: Tiffany Cabán Wants to Reimagine Criminal Justice in Queens

The New York Times: Why Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Endorsed a Little-Known Public Defender in Queens

Jacobin interview: Tiffany Cabán Knows Who the Bad Guys Are