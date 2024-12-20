Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Four Predictions About OpenAI's Plans To Retain Nonprofit Control
An apparent victory for opponents of the company's for-profit ambitions may be more complicated
24 hrs ago
•
Garrison Lovely
9
Share this post
Obsolete
Four Predictions About OpenAI's Plans To Retain Nonprofit Control
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
April 2025
Breaking: OpenAI Alums, Nobel Laureates Urge Regulators to Save Company's Nonprofit Structure
Converting to a for-profit model would undermine the company's founding mission to ensure AGI "benefits all of humanity," argues new letter
Apr 23
•
Garrison Lovely
14
Share this post
Obsolete
Breaking: OpenAI Alums, Nobel Laureates Urge Regulators to Save Company's Nonprofit Structure
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
2
Inside OpenAI's Controversial Plan to Abandon its Nonprofit Roots
Former employees, legal experts, and philanthropic leaders challenge the company's effort to shed nonprofit control
Apr 17
•
Garrison Lovely
7
Share this post
Obsolete
Inside OpenAI's Controversial Plan to Abandon its Nonprofit Roots
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
Breaking: Top OpenAI Catastrophic Risk Official Steps Down Abruptly
It's the latest shakeup to the company's safety efforts
Apr 15
•
Garrison Lovely
20
Share this post
Obsolete
Breaking: Top OpenAI Catastrophic Risk Official Steps Down Abruptly
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
3
March 2025
Job Vacancy: Research Assistant
I'm hiring a research assistant to help with my forthcoming book!
Mar 25
•
Garrison Lovely
46
Share this post
Obsolete
Job Vacancy: Research Assistant
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
What the Headlines Miss About the Latest Decision in the Musk vs. OpenAI Lawsuit
Legal experts see trouble ahead for the AI company, despite its seeming victory
Mar 6
•
Garrison Lovely
21
Share this post
Obsolete
What the Headlines Miss About the Latest Decision in the Musk vs. OpenAI Lawsuit
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
February 2025
DeepSeek Made it Even Harder for US AI Companies to Ever Reach Profitability
Did Anthropic's CEO just admit AI companies have been enjoying fat margins?
Feb 19
•
Garrison Lovely
12
Share this post
Obsolete
DeepSeek Made it Even Harder for US AI Companies to Ever Reach Profitability
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Why Did Elon Musk Just Offer to Buy Control of OpenAI for $100 Billion?
OpenAI needs to fairly compensate its nonprofit board for giving up control. Musk just made that math a lot more complicated.
Feb 10
•
Garrison Lovely
22
Share this post
Obsolete
Why Did Elon Musk Just Offer to Buy Control of OpenAI for $100 Billion?
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
4
January 2025
Is AI Hitting a Wall or Moving Faster Than Ever?
My latest in TIME plus assessing media coverage of o3
Jan 9
•
Garrison Lovely
20
Share this post
Obsolete
Is AI Hitting a Wall or Moving Faster Than Ever?
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
3
December 2024
We are in a New Paradigm of AI Progress
OpenAI's o3 model makes huge gains on the toughest AI benchmarks in the world
Dec 20, 2024
•
Garrison Lovely
17
Share this post
Obsolete
We are in a New Paradigm of AI Progress
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
4
Is the AI Doomsday Narrative the Product of a Big Tech Conspiracy?
A close reading of what tech titans actually say on the matter
Dec 4, 2024
•
Garrison Lovely
22
Share this post
Obsolete
Is the AI Doomsday Narrative the Product of a Big Tech Conspiracy?
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
7
A Compilation of Tech Executives' Statements on AI Existential Risk
Documenting industry leaders’ thoughts on whether AI might kill everyone
Dec 4, 2024
•
Garrison Lovely
2
Share this post
Obsolete
A Compilation of Tech Executives' Statements on AI Existential Risk
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
© 2025 Garrison Lovely
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts