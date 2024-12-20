Obsolete

Obsolete

Home
Archive
About

April 2025

Breaking: OpenAI Alums, Nobel Laureates Urge Regulators to Save Company's Nonprofit Structure
Converting to a for-profit model would undermine the company's founding mission to ensure AGI "benefits all of humanity," argues new letter
  
Garrison Lovely
2
Inside OpenAI's Controversial Plan to Abandon its Nonprofit Roots
Former employees, legal experts, and philanthropic leaders challenge the company's effort to shed nonprofit control
  
Garrison Lovely
1
Breaking: Top OpenAI Catastrophic Risk Official Steps Down Abruptly
It's the latest shakeup to the company's safety efforts
  
Garrison Lovely
3

March 2025

February 2025

January 2025

December 2024

We are in a New Paradigm of AI Progress
OpenAI's o3 model makes huge gains on the toughest AI benchmarks in the world
  
Garrison Lovely
4
Is the AI Doomsday Narrative the Product of a Big Tech Conspiracy?
A close reading of what tech titans actually say on the matter
  
Garrison Lovely
7
A Compilation of Tech Executives' Statements on AI Existential Risk
Documenting industry leaders’ thoughts on whether AI might kill everyone
  
Garrison Lovely
© 2025 Garrison Lovely
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture